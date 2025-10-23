Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson miss another Jets practice

The Jets remained without cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson at practice on Thursday.

Gardner suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and the fact that he remains out of practice means that he’s likely going to miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at receiver for Cincinnati, that’s not great for the Jets’ chances of winning their first game.

The same could be said of the potential absence of wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson did not play in Week 7 due to a knee injury and he’s been out of practice both days this week as well.

Tight end Mason Taylor (quad) was added to the injury report as a non-participant. Linebacker Cam Jones (hip), kick returner Kene Nwangwu (concussion), and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (knee) were also out.

Running back Breece Hall (knee) and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) were listed as limited for the second straight day while edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (hip) moved up to full participation.