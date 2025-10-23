 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson miss another Jets practice

  
Published October 23, 2025 04:24 PM

The Jets remained without cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson at practice on Thursday.

Gardner suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and the fact that he remains out of practice means that he’s likely going to miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at receiver for Cincinnati, that’s not great for the Jets’ chances of winning their first game.

The same could be said of the potential absence of wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson did not play in Week 7 due to a knee injury and he’s been out of practice both days this week as well.

Tight end Mason Taylor (quad) was added to the injury report as a non-participant. Linebacker Cam Jones (hip), kick returner Kene Nwangwu (concussion), and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (knee) were also out.

Running back Breece Hall (knee) and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) were listed as limited for the second straight day while edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (hip) moved up to full participation.