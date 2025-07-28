 Skip navigation
Sauce Gardner may travel more often with No. 1 receiver this year

  
Published July 28, 2025 05:24 AM

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a new contract. He may have a new assignment in 2025.

As explained recently by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Gardner could be assigned to cover the No. 1 receiver more regularly in the new defensive scheme.

Previously, Gardner had a specific area in the Jets’ zone-based scheme. That resulted in him traveling with the opponent’s top receiver just a “handful” of times each season, with most of that happening in the red zone.

With the new defense expected to rely heavily on man coverage, Gardner may more often be attached to the top receiver, going wherever he goes in the formation.

Cimini also notes that Gardner has said he may get blitzing opportunities in the new defense.

Bottom line? With the financial investment the Jets have made, it makes sense to get maximum return. Which means it makes sense to use Gardner to his full capacity, as often as possible.

Gardner was a first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. His play dipped in 2024, along with the performance of the rest of a team that finished 5-12.