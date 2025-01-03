 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner will not play in Week 18

  
Published January 3, 2025 04:55 PM

Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley won’t have to deal with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner during Sunday’s road game.

Gardner has been ruled out for the Jets’ season finale with the hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for several weeks. He also missed the Week 14 game between the teams in Miami.

Gardner was a first-team All-Pro in his first two seasons, but the injury draws a close to a less successful third year for the 2022 first-round pick.

The Jets did not rule out any other players. Tight end Tyler Conklin (calf), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. Defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee) is considered doubtful to play.