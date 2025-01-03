Sauce Gardner will not play in Week 18

Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley won’t have to deal with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner during Sunday’s road game.

Gardner has been ruled out for the Jets’ season finale with the hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for several weeks. He also missed the Week 14 game between the teams in Miami.

Gardner was a first-team All-Pro in his first two seasons, but the injury draws a close to a less successful third year for the 2022 first-round pick.

The Jets did not rule out any other players. Tight end Tyler Conklin (calf), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. Defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee) is considered doubtful to play.