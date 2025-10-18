No, Saudi Arabia won’t be stopping with flag football.

Via David Hellier of Bloomberg.com, Saudi Arabia wants to host an NFL game.

“Britain got it, Brazil got it,” Price Turki Alalshikh (pictured with Brady) said Thursday, per Hellier. “Hopefully, Saudi Arabia will be next.”

The NFL didn’t respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg. The NFL has otherwise said plenty about its international ambitions. However, Saudi Arabia has yet to make the short list of potential destinations.

As noted by Hellier, the league’s recent program of assigning specific countries to specific teams for marketing purposes does not yet include Saudi Arabia. (It could be a perfect opportunity for the Titans to revert to the Oilers.)

The NFL would be wise to play nice with Saudi Arabia. As we hear it, the powers-that-be believe Saudi Arabia won’t dip a toe into American football given the expenses associated with creating the infrastructure for the game.

That said, Saudi Arabia has more than enough money to launch a true in-season competitor to the NFL — with the resources to lure the best of the best NFL players to the upstart league.