Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Savion Williams scores first career touchdown, Packers trail 16-14

  
Published October 26, 2025 10:24 PM

For the first time, Packers receiver Savion Williams has reached the end zone.

Williams, a rookie out of TCU, scored on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Love, cutting Pittsburgh’s lead to 16-14 on Sunday night.

It was Williams’ second touch of the night after he also had a 1-yard rush earlier in the contest.

The score capped a nine-play, 90-yard drive that took 5:13 off the clock. The Packers are off to a solid start in the second half, as they also forced a Steelers three-and-out to get the ball back quickly.

Tucker Kraft had the big play on the drive, catching a prayer thrown up from Love on third-and-5 before taking it 59 yards down to the Pittsburgh 26.

The Steelers will be missing a couple of players for the rest of the game, as guard Isaac Seumalo is out with a pectoral injury. Safety DeShon Elliott has also been ruled out with a knee injury suffered on Kraft’s 59-yard reception.

Pat Freiermuth also took a hard hit early in the third quarter and had to come off the field with an apparent leg injury. But Pittsburgh has not yet announced an update on him.