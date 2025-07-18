Scott Hanson had “knock-down, drag-out” negotiation with NFL over RedZone return

In an era of strong personalities throughout sports media, Scott Hanson has managed to come off as extremely low-key, agreeable, and likable.

And, of course, the NFL apparently used his good nature against him during his latest negotiation.

But Hanson, who now has a contract to return as the host of RedZone, isn’t bashful about discussing the sausage-making process.

“There was quite a knockdown drag-out negotiation, but I’m thrilled to be back,” Hanson told Jimmy Traina of SI.com, via Reice Shipley of AwfulAnnouncing.com. “Thrilled that we were able to come to an agreement. To think that I would be on the show for 20 years, and have it be as successful as it has been, as it most likely will be, is extraordinary. I’m very blessed. There was a time when I thought, ‘I don’t know if this is going to happen.’ It was not my intention to kind of go that direction, but you have to be willing for that eventuality or that possibility.”

That’s what happens when dealing with an entity that always drives a hard bargain. And the NFL always drives a hard bargain. With everyone. About everything.

“We started talking before last season,” Hanson said regarding his negotiations. “Once the season hit and we hadn’t reached the deal, I said, ‘I got to focus on the football here. I’m confident we’ll get something done.’ I’ve been the host of the show for 16 years now. I’ve been with the NFL for 18 seasons. They’ve been good for me. I’d like to think I’ve been good for them. A reasonable mind should be able to come to an agreement here. However, the NFL as they [are] wont to do, they are very tough negotiators.”

That’s the nicest way anyone could ever put it.

The best news is that Hanson will be back in the job that he loves, quarterbacking the RedZone product for those who are very comfortable with Hanson in the chair. And who would have had a hard time imagining, or accepting, anyone else in that role.

“I love my job,” Hanson told Traina. “I love hosting RedZone, and I hope that comes across. I love serving the football public, and that’s why I look at myself as a servant. I’m not doing it to glorify myself. I’m not doing it to try and make my platform greater. That is a byproduct of plenty of millions of people on NFL Sundays. I’m trying to serve the viewer as I want to be served.”

It’s good for NFL fans, and thus good for the NFL, that Hanson will be back. And his negotiations are a reminder that, no matter how much money the NFL makes, it will never pay a penny more than it thinks it has to.

For anything.