Scouting Combine stays in Indianapolis through at least 2025

The forces that want to make the Scouting Combine into a road show continue to have their plans delayed, indefinitely.

Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports that Indianapolis has struck a deal to host the Scouting Combine in 2025. There previously was no agreement beyond 2024 for the annual prospect bonanza/unofficial NFL convention to stay in Indy.

It’s the perfect city for the Combine, for many reasons. Still, those who want to make everything into a spectacle (e.g., Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) have been trying to take it elsewhere, such as Los Angeles or Jones’s sprawling campus in Frisco, Texas.

The Combine has value in its efficiency. Everything is in walking distance. Coaches and scouts don’t have to get in a car and deal with traffic to get to where they need to be.

Ditto for the prospects. The medical facilities are close. The stadium is close. The hotels at which the meetings happen are close. It just makes sense to stay there.

For now, common sense has prevailed. Apparently, however, common sense is having to fight the fight on an annual basis.