Seahawks activate RB George Holani, TE Elijah Arroyo from IR

The Seahawks activated a pair of players from injured reserve on Friday.

Running back George Holani and tight end Elijah Arroyo are back on the active roster. The Seahawks opened roster spots for them by placing running back Zach Charbonnet and guard Bryce Cabeldue on injured reserve.

Holani has been out since November with a hamstring injury and his return will improve the team’s backfield depth with Charbonnet sidelined by a torn ACL. Holani had 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and he recovered a kickoff in the end zone for a touchdown in his special teams role.

Arroyo missed the team’s last five games with a knee injury. The second-round pick had 15 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown in the regular season.