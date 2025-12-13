Seahawks activate TE Eric Saubert, sign him to one-year extension

The Seahawks activated tight end Eric Saubert from injured reserve on Saturday and they also secured his return for the 2026 season.

Saubert has signed a one-year extension with the team. No other terms of the deal were announced. Saubert missed the last six games with a calf injury and had one catch for 12 yards in seven games before his injury.

The Seahawks also activated offensive lineman Jalen Sundell and defensive lineman Rylie Mills. Sundell was the team’s center before injuring his knee in Week 10 and can also play guard. Mills was a fifth-round pick this year and has not played in any games this season.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo was placed on injured reserve while running back Velus Jones has been elevated from the practice squad for the third straight game.