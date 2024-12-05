 Skip navigation
Seahawks activate Uchenna Nwosu

  
Published December 5, 2024 04:03 PM

Thursday has been a good day for Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu.

The NFL announced that Nwosu has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award early in the day and the Seahawks activated him from injured reserve later in the day.

Nwosu missed the first four games of the season with a knee injury and was knocked back out with a thigh injury upon his return. His 2023 season also came to an early end in Week Six due to a pectoral injury, so it’s been a while since Nwosu has had an extended run in the lineup.

When he did have such a run in 2022, Nwosu had 9.5 sacks and the Seahawks would welcome any help he can provide to the pass rush.