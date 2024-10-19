 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Seahawks add Kenneth Walker to injury report as questionable with illness

  
Published October 19, 2024 04:39 PM

The Seahawks could be without their top running back on Sunday when they play the Falcons.

Seattle has added Kenneth Walker to its injury report as questionable with an illness.

Walker was not previously on the report this week.

In four games this season, Walker has rushed for 234 yards with five touchdowns. He’s also caught 21 passes for 136 yards.

Zach Charbonnet has also started two games for the Seahawks this year at running back.

Additionally, cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday. Cornerbacks Riq Woolen (ankle) and Tre Brown (ankle) were ruled out after neither player practiced all week.