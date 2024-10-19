Seahawks add Kenneth Walker to injury report as questionable with illness

The Seahawks could be without their top running back on Sunday when they play the Falcons.

Seattle has added Kenneth Walker to its injury report as questionable with an illness.

Walker was not previously on the report this week.

In four games this season, Walker has rushed for 234 yards with five touchdowns. He’s also caught 21 passes for 136 yards.

Zach Charbonnet has also started two games for the Seahawks this year at running back.

Additionally, cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday. Cornerbacks Riq Woolen (ankle) and Tre Brown (ankle) were ruled out after neither player practiced all week.