Seahawks adding Justin Outten as run game specialist

  
Published February 13, 2025 12:39 PM

Seattle has added another offensive assistant to work under new coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Seahawks are hiring Justin Outten as run game specialist.

Outten, 41, was previously with the Titans. He was the running backs coach and run game coordinator in 2023 under former head coach Mike Vrabel. He was retained on Brian Callahan’s staff in 2024 as tight ends coach.

He was previously with the Falcons before heading to Green Bay to be tight ends coach under head coach Matt LaFleur in 2019. He was then the Broncos’ offensive coordinator under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.

Head coach Mike Macdonald hired Kubiak to replace former coordinator Ryan Grubb, who was on the job for just one season before being fired in January.