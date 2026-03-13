Seahawks announce 2026 coaching staff

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald kept most of his staff after winning Super Bowl LX.

He did lose offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who left to become head coach of the Raiders, and Macdonald hired Brian Fleury as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Macdonald announced his staff on Thursday, and it includes four other newcomers in inside linebackers coach Zachary Orr, pass-game strategist Daniel Stern, senior offensive assistant/running backs Thomas Hammock and offensive assistant Johnathan Williams. Orr, Stern and Hammock previously worked with Macdonald in Baltimore, while Williams most recently served as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina State.

Several coaches who were on the staff last season received a title change for 2026.

Tyson Prince was promoted to quarterbacks coach to replace Andrew Janocko, who went with Kubiak to Las Vegas as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator. Offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz also added the title of quarterbacks coach. Offensive line coach John Benton added the title senior offensive assistant; Josh Bynes was promoted to outside linebackers coach, with Chris Partridge, who held that title last season, moving to defensive run game coordinator.

With Orr taking over as inside linebackers coach, Kirk Olivadotti moves to a new role of senior defensive assistant. On the other side of the ball, Justin Outten goes from run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach to run game coordinator.

Orr and Macdonald are reuniting after spending significant portions of their respective careers together in Baltimore. Orr played three seasons with the Ravens as a linebacker from 2014-16 before his career was cut short by a neck/spine condition, coinciding with the start of Macdonald’s NFL coaching career.

Here is the full 2026 coaching staff: