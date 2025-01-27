Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator

A report on Sunday indicated that the Seahawks would hire Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator and the team confirmed the news a short time later.

The Seahawks announced the Kubiak hire on Sunday evening. Ryan Grubb was fired after spending one year in the job and head coach Mike Macdonald shared what he’s looking for from the offense in a press conference earlier this month. His comments suggested he’d like to see the team run the ball more effectively than they were able to do while finishing 28th in the league on that front.

“We want our offense to be a physical unit and dictate terms to the defense, and play complementary football, and get the ball to our playmakers frequently in space, and let our quarterback play fast,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website.

Kubiak was the Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024 and he’s also worked for the 49ers, Broncos, and Vikings.