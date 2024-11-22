 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks back to full power at team facility after bomb cyclone

  
Published November 22, 2024 04:37 PM

The Seahawks’ team facility returned to full power Friday, according to multiple reports from beat writers.

The Virginia Mason Athletic Center lost power as a result of severe winds that hit Tuesday night. The team spent two days working off generators with limited electricity and cold showers.

The bomb cyclone, carrying winds of 50-75 mph, killed two people in western Washington and knocked out power to half a million people.

“For the most part, the prep has been great,” quarterback Geno Smith said Thursday. “Obviously, without power at home, it’s going to hinder some things, but guys have been doing a great job at studying. It allows you to spend extra hours at the facility, you know, if you don’t [have] power at home. You’ve got power here, so you can spend extra hours here and just study.

“We’re not going to use it as an excuse. There’s a lot of people without power, and we’re just blessed to be able to come to work and still do our jobs.”