Seahawks back to full power at team facility after bomb cyclone

The Seahawks’ team facility returned to full power Friday, according to multiple reports from beat writers.

The Virginia Mason Athletic Center lost power as a result of severe winds that hit Tuesday night. The team spent two days working off generators with limited electricity and cold showers.

The bomb cyclone, carrying winds of 50-75 mph, killed two people in western Washington and knocked out power to half a million people.

“For the most part, the prep has been great,” quarterback Geno Smith said Thursday. “Obviously, without power at home, it’s going to hinder some things, but guys have been doing a great job at studying. It allows you to spend extra hours at the facility, you know, if you don’t [have] power at home. You’ve got power here, so you can spend extra hours here and just study.

“We’re not going to use it as an excuse. There’s a lot of people without power, and we’re just blessed to be able to come to work and still do our jobs.”