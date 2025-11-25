Seahawks bring back Quandre Diggs

Veteran safety Quandre Diggs is heading back to Seattle.

Diggs confirmed on social media that he will sign with the Seahawks. He will initially join the practice squad, according to ESPN.

The Seahawks currently have two injured safeties in Julian Love (hamstring) and Ty Okada (oblique), so it won’t be surprising if Diggs is quickly elevated to the active roster.

Diggs was released by the Titans this month after playing nine games for them this season.

The 32-year-old Diggs was a 2015 sixth-round pick of the Lions who was traded to the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He was selected to three Pro Bowls in Seattle.