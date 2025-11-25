 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks bring back Quandre Diggs

  
Published November 25, 2025 02:24 PM

Veteran safety Quandre Diggs is heading back to Seattle.

Diggs confirmed on social media that he will sign with the Seahawks. He will initially join the practice squad, according to ESPN.

The Seahawks currently have two injured safeties in Julian Love (hamstring) and Ty Okada (oblique), so it won’t be surprising if Diggs is quickly elevated to the active roster.

Diggs was released by the Titans this month after playing nine games for them this season.

The 32-year-old Diggs was a 2015 sixth-round pick of the Lions who was traded to the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He was selected to three Pro Bowls in Seattle.