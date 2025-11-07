Titans release S Quandre Diggs

The Titans have moved on from one of their veteran defenders.

Tennessee announced the club has released veteran safety Quandre Diggs.

Because the move comes after the trading deadline, Diggs is subject to waivers.

Diggs has appeared in nine games this season with four starts. He’s recorded 30 total tackles with one pass defensed, playing 57 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2025.

Earlier this week, Tennessee claimed safety Jerrick Reed off waivers. The club also has Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Kevin Winston Jr., and Kendall Brooks on the roster.

The Titans are on a bye this week.