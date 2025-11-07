 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Titans release S Quandre Diggs

  
Published November 7, 2025 04:21 PM

The Titans have moved on from one of their veteran defenders.

Tennessee announced the club has released veteran safety Quandre Diggs.

Because the move comes after the trading deadline, Diggs is subject to waivers.

Diggs has appeared in nine games this season with four starts. He’s recorded 30 total tackles with one pass defensed, playing 57 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2025.

Earlier this week, Tennessee claimed safety Jerrick Reed off waivers. The club also has Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Kevin Winston Jr., and Kendall Brooks on the roster.

The Titans are on a bye this week.