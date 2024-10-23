Seahawks claim LB Josh Ross off waivers, place T Stone Forsythe on injured reserve

The Seahawks added two new linebackers to the roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have claimed Ross off of waivers from the Ravens on Wednesday. They opened a roster spot for him by placing tackle Stone Forsythe on injured reserve.

Ross’s arrival came after the team traded linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick to the Titans for Ernest Jones earlier in the day.

Ross had five tackles while playing on special teams for Baltimore this season. He played for Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald when Macdonald was the defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2021 and when he held the same job with the Ravens the last two seasons.

Forsythe did not play last week with a hand injury.