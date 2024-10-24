 Skip navigation
Seahawks cut S Ty Okada

  
Published October 24, 2024 05:41 PM

The Seahawks waived safety Ty Okada on Thursday, the team announced.

The Seahawks announced no corresponding move, leaving them with an opening on the 53-player roster. It could be for the return of safety Jerrick Reed (knee) or offensive tackle George Fant (knee). Both players are on injured reserve but in their 21-day practice windows.

The team signed Okada off the practice squad last week after placing safety Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve.

Okada, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State last year, has appeared in seven games the past two seasons, including two this season.