Seahawks cut three undrafted rookies, sign UFL RB Ricky Person

The Seahawks made the signing of UFL running back Ricky Person Jr. official Monday, announcing the move.

Person played for the Birmingham Stallions.

The Seahawks also announced three cuts as they waived cornerback Ro Torrence, defensive end Rason Williams and running back TaMerik Williams. All three signed with Seattle as undrafted free agents in May.

Torrence played at Arizona State, where he finished the 2023 season with 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. He led the team with eight pass breakups along with 36 tackles as a redshirt junior in 2022.

In his lone season on the defensive line at Louisiana Tech, Rason Williams started all 12 games. He recorded 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

TaMerik Williams returned to North Dakota State in 2023 for an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He played all 15 games with 14 starts, leading the Bison with 767 rushing yards.