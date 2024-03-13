Seahawks, Darrell Taylor agree to contract extension

The Seahawks did not tender defensive end Darrell Taylor as a restricted free agent. They also didn’t let him hit free agency.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports the Seahawks instead reached an agreement to extend Taylor’s contract before the RFA deadline Wednesday.

Taylor, 26, has missed only two games the past three seasons for the Seahawks. He has started 13 of 49 the games played.

Taylor totaled 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits in 2023, giving him 91 tackles, 21.5 sacks and 34 quarterback hits in his career.

He joined the Seahawks as a second-round pick in 2020.