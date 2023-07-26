 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_simms_seahawkstraining_230726.jpg
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
nbc_simms_eaglestraining_230726.jpg
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
nbc_simms_broncostraining_230726.jpg
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon is the NFL’s only unsigned draft pick

  
Published July 26, 2023 01:46 PM

With NFL training camps opening, one pick in the 2023 draft remains unsigned: Devon Witherspoon, the cornerback from Illinois who went to the Seahawks with the fifth overall pick.

Witherspoon is not expected to be on the field when the Seahawks have their first practice of camp because his agents and the team have been unable to reach a contract agreement, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s unclear what the holdup is. The days of highly drafted rookies holding out into training camp because of contract disputes are mostly a thing in the past in the NFL, as the Collective Bargaining Agreement determines a player’s pay by his draft slot, and there’s not much for agents and teams to negotiate.

But apparently there’s something that is keeping Witherspoon from signing on the dotted line, and a player the Seahawks are hoping will make an instant impact on their defense won’t be available right away.