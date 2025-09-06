Seahawks elevate CB Shaquill Griffin for Sunday’s game

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is in position to make his first appearance for the Seahawks since the 2020 season.

The team announced that Griffin and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The Seahawks drafted Griffin in the third round in 2017 and he played four seasons with the team before moving on to Jacksonville, Houston, Carolina, and Minnesota. He returned to the Seahawks this offseason and signed with the practice squad after being cut late last month.

Griffin had 249 tackles, six interceptions, and a sack in his first tour of duty with Seattle.

Bohanna appeared in one game for the Seahawks last season.