Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb

In the aftermath of Sunday’s season-ending victory over the Rams, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith called offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb “an excellent coordinator and an even better man.”

But next season, Smith will have to get familiar with another play-caller in Seattle.

The Seahawks have fired Grubb, according to multiple reports.

Grubb, 48, was in his first year with the team and in the NFL after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Washington under former head coach Kalen DeBoer. While he initially agreed to follow DeBoer to Alabama, he was then hired by the Seahawks to stay in Seattle and lead the offense under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

But the Seahawks finished No. 14 in total yards and No. 18 in points scored in 2024, particularly struggling in the run game. Seattle finished No. 28 with 1,627 rushing yards.

While Smith finished with a 70.4 percent completion rate and 4,320 passing yards, he also threw 15 interceptions — the most he’s had since becoming Seattle’s starting quarterback in 2022.

Macdonald will now need to find a new offensive coordinator for his second season as head coach.