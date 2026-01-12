Seahawks issue warning about resale of tickets for playoff games

The Seahawks will host a playoff game this weekend. They want to be sure that as many Seahawks fans as possible are present.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks recently sent an email to certain season-ticket holders who are in the habit of reselling their seats.

“Our records indicate that your seats for the upcoming Divisional Round Playoff game are currently posted for resale,” the email said. “As communicated before the 2025 season, 2026 renewal eligibility may be impacted if it is determined that your season tickets, including any playoff games, were used primarily for resale purposes.”

The email includes a directive to those who received it: “To avoid any impact to your renewal eligibility, we ask that you remove your resale listing and ensure your tickets are used by another 12. We encourage you to distribute your tickets directly to friends, family members, neighbors, or community groups that will help us pack Lumen Field with blue and green.”

The message takes on greater significance, now that the 49ers will be visiting Seattle on Saturday. 49ers fans have a habit of showing up in massive numbers, at times taking over a road venue.