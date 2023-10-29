Seahawks lead Browns 17-14 at halftime

The Browns and Seahawks are engaged in a back-and-forth affair, with Seattle holding a 17-14 lead at halftime.

The Seahawks scored on each of their first three drives, getting a touchdown on their first two and a field goal on the third. Seattle forced a strip-sack on quarterback P.J. Walker that led to their second touchdown of the game.

Walker responded well from his giveaway to lead a Cleveland touchdown drive. He connected with tight end David Njoku over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown that made the score 14-7.

Though Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted Walker, the Browns defense forced a punt on the sudden change. Then Kareem Hunt powered his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, making the score 17-14 with 4:40 left in the second quarter.

Linebacker Boye Mafe took down Walker on third-and-3 coming out of the two-minute warning, giving him five consecutive games with a sack for a franchise record.

A two-minute drill put the Seahawks in position to score again. It took the club just two plays to reach Cleveland territory with only one timeout. Then Seattle converted fourth-and-2 with a pass over the middle to D.K. Metcalf. But on the next play, defensive back Martin Emerson stepped in front of Metcalf to make his second interception of the season.

Geno Smith finished the first half 13-of-21 for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tyler Lockett has six catches for 71 yards with a TD while Metcalf has just two catches on nine targets for 50 yards.

Walker is 9-of-16 for 157 yards with a touchdown, interception, and lost fumble for Cleveland. Hunt leads with nine carries for 30 yards with a TD. Pierre Strong has 25 yards on five carries. Jerome Ford, who is active despite dealing with an ankle injury, has one carry for -1 yard.

The Seahawks will receive the second-half kickoff.