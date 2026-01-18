Seahawks lead the 49ers 17-0 in the first quarter

The 49ers are officially in trouble.

They trail the Seahawks 17-0 with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

It’s been an avalanche as the Seahawks scored on the opening kickoff, added a field goal after stopping the 49ers on downs and used a 49ers’ fumble for another touchdown.

Rashid Shaheed took Eddy Pineiro’s kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, giving Seattle a 7-0 lead only 13 seconds into the game. It’s been all Seahawks since.

The 49ers had a fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 40 on their first drive, but Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence stopped Kyle Juszczyk for a 3-yard loss as the fullback tried to get around right end. The 49ers had called for a pass play, but the Seahawks got a timeout before the play, and officials blew the whistle late.

The Seahawks went 44 yards in 11 plays for a 31-yard Jason Myers field goal and a 10-0 lead.

The 49ers were driving on their next possession when tight end Jake Tonges caught an 11-yard pass from Brock Purdy. Ernest Jones punched the ball out, and Julian Love recovered at the San Francisco 42. The Seahawks lit up the scoreboard again five plays later, with Sam Darnold hitting Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard score.

Darnold’s oblique does not appear to be bothering him as he is 5-for-7 for 46 yards and a touchdown.