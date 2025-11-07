 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Seahawks list Tory Horton as doubtful, Cooper Kupp as questionable to face Cardinals

  
Published November 7, 2025 04:29 PM

The Seahawks added Rashid Shaheed to the offense this week, but they still have injury issues elsewhere in the wide receiver corps.

Tory Horton is listed as doubtful to play against the Cardinals because of groin and shin injuries. The fifth-round pick had four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Commanders.

Horton saw an uptick in playing time because Cooper Kupp was out of the lineup with hamstring and heel injuries. Kupp is listed as questionable to play this week.

The Seahawks also ruled out Jake Bobo (calf) and Dareke Young (quad), which leaves Shaheed and Smith-Njigba as the only healthy receivers on the roster. Cody White and Ricky White were both elevated last Sunday and could be in line for another move on Saturday.

Guard Christian Haynes (pectoral) and cornerback Josh Jobe (concussion) have been ruled out. Linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) is doubtful and tight end A.J. Barner (calf) is listed as questionable.