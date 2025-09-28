Seahawks may have games impacted by Mariners’ playoff run

Good news, Seattle! The Mariners are in the playoffs.

Bad news, Seahawks?

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the local baseball team’s postseason appearance could impact a pair of the football team’s home games.

The next two Seahawks’ home games — Week 5 against the Buccaneers and Week 7 against the Texans on Monday Night Football — land on days when the Mariners could be hosting games.

This apparently could impact the starting time of both Seahawks games. Our take is simple: Why should it?

Hasn’t football conclusively seized the title of America’s pastime? At this point, the MLB and the Mariners should be expected to work around the NFL and the Seahawks, not vice versa.

It’s a basic matter of rock, paper, scissors. The interest in and viewership of the football game will be much greater than the interest in an viewership of the baseball game.

Thus, the NFL’s position should be simple and clear as to potential conflicts with baseball games: “Looks like you have a problem. Plan accordingly.”