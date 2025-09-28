 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks may have games impacted by Mariners’ playoff run

  
Published September 28, 2025 12:23 AM

Good news, Seattle! The Mariners are in the playoffs.

Bad news, Seahawks?

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the local baseball team’s postseason appearance could impact a pair of the football team’s home games.

The next two Seahawks’ home games — Week 5 against the Buccaneers and Week 7 against the Texans on Monday Night Football — land on days when the Mariners could be hosting games.

This apparently could impact the starting time of both Seahawks games. Our take is simple: Why should it?

Hasn’t football conclusively seized the title of America’s pastime? At this point, the MLB and the Mariners should be expected to work around the NFL and the Seahawks, not vice versa.

It’s a basic matter of rock, paper, scissors. The interest in and viewership of the football game will be much greater than the interest in an viewership of the baseball game.

Thus, the NFL’s position should be simple and clear as to potential conflicts with baseball games: “Looks like you have a problem. Plan accordingly.”