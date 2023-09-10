Seahawks place Kenny McIntosh on IR, promote two from practice squad

The Seahawks placed running back Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve Saturday. He sprained his left knee in last month’s mock game.

The seventh-round pick will miss a minimum of four games before being eligible to return.

The Seahawks also announced the elevations of two players for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Jon Rhattigan are expected to dress for the season opener.

Burns, who initially signed with the Seahawks as a free agent last year, made a move inside to the nickel spot in recent weeks. He played well in that spot in Seattle’s preseason finale at Green Bay.

Rhattigan, who initially made the team as an undrafted rookie out of Army in 2021, is a core special teams player.