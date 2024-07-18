 Skip navigation
Seahawks place seven on PUP list

  
Published July 18, 2024 04:48 PM

With training camp beginning soon, the Seahawks have made several roster moves.

Seattle announced on Thursday that the club has placed right tackle Abraham Lucas, linebacker Jerome Baker, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, cornerback Lance Boykin, safety Jerrick Reed II, linebacker Drake Thomas, and nose tackle Cameron Young on the physically unable to perform list.

Lucas had knee surgery after the end of last season.

The Seahawks also placed guard Anthony Bradford, linebacker Easton Gibbs, cornerback D.J. James, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, and receiver Dee Williams on the non-football injury list.

Players on both lists can come off at any time before the start of the regular season.

Seattle’s veterans report to camp on July 23.