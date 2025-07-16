Seahawks put six players on NFI list

Six Seahawks rookies landed on the non-football injury list after reporting to training camp on Tuesday.

Fifth-round pick Rylie Mills was the only one of the team’s draft choices in that group. The defensive lineman tore his ACL while playing for Notre Dame last season and is still recovering from that injury.

Cornerback Zy Alexander, wide receiver Tyrone Broden, wide receiver Montorie Foster, linebacker D’Eryk Jackson, and cornerback Isas Waxter are the undrafted free agent signings who have not passed their physicals.

All six players can be activated at any point during camp and they will not be able to practice until that happens.