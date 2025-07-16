 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks put six players on NFI list

  
Published July 16, 2025 08:58 AM

Six Seahawks rookies landed on the non-football injury list after reporting to training camp on Tuesday.

Fifth-round pick Rylie Mills was the only one of the team’s draft choices in that group. The defensive lineman tore his ACL while playing for Notre Dame last season and is still recovering from that injury.

Cornerback Zy Alexander, wide receiver Tyrone Broden, wide receiver Montorie Foster, linebacker D’Eryk Jackson, and cornerback Isas Waxter are the undrafted free agent signings who have not passed their physicals.

All six players can be activated at any point during camp and they will not be able to practice until that happens.