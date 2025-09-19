Seahawks release WR Cody White but re-sign him to the practice squad

The Seahawks released wide receiver Cody White on Friday before re-signing him to the practice squad, the team announced.

As a vested veteran, White is not subject to waivers so he can immediately sign to the practice squad.

The Seahawks released running back Damien Martinez from the practice squad to make room for White, who played five offensive snaps and six on special teams in the season opener.

Seattle did not make an immediate corresponding move on the active roster, after White’s release, leaving an open spot on the 53-player roster.

With cornerback Devon Witherspoon, safeties Julian Love and Nick Emmanwori and running back Zach Charbonnet listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, the Seahawks likely fill that spot Saturday with a signing from the practice squad.