Seahawks release WR Tyler Lockett

Seattle is letting go of one of its longtime veteran players.

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they have released Tyler Lockett.

“I really enjoyed being in Seattle!” Lockett posted on social media. “I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12s really make this place meaningful!

“Although my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!! God gets all the glory forever!!!!”

By releasing Lockett, Seattle will save $17 million against the cap. He was set to have a cap number of $30.9 million in 2025.

Lockett departs the Seahawks No. 2 in franchise history to Hall of Famer Steve Largent in receptions (661), receiving yards (8,594), and receiving touchdowns (61).

Having played under Pete Carroll for the vast majority of his career, Lockett may find a soft landing in Las Vegas, as the Raiders have a clear need to upgrade at receiver.