Seahawks request interview with Tanner Engstrand for offensive coordinator

The Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald as their head coach and they now have to fill out the rest of their coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is under consideration for a role on that staff. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has requested an interview with Engstrand for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Engstrand met with the Patriots before they hired Alex Van Pelt as their coordinator and he’s also on the list of candidates for the Buccaneers. He has worked with the Lions since 2020.

The Seahawks are also interested in Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for what will be a key position on Macdonald’s first staff in Seattle.