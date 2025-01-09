 Skip navigation
Seahawks request offensive coordinator interview with Klint Kubiak

  
Published January 9, 2025 04:03 PM

There is another known candidate for Seattle’s offensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks have put in a request to interview Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak 37, just finished his first year as the Saints’ offensive coordinator. He previously was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator in 2023 and the Broncos’ passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022.

As noted by Fowler, Kubiak could also be in the mix for the Browns’ offensive coordinator vacancy given that he and head coach Kevin Stefanski worked alongside one another with the Vikings.

Kubiak is the son of former Broncos and Texans head coach Gary Kubiak and the brother of now-49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak.