Seahawks restructure Tyler Lockett’s contract

  
Published May 11, 2023 05:03 AM
nbc_pft_seahawksrichardson_230502
May 2, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what the scene would’ve been like for Anthony Richardson if he had been available at No. 5 in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Seahawks had picked him up.

The Seahawks have a bit more cap space to work with as they sign their draft picks and maneuver through the rest of the offseason.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s contract. They converted $8.535 million of his salary into a signing bonus in order to spread the cap hit out over multiple years.

The move creates $5.69 million in cap space for the coming year. Lockett’s deal runs through the 2025 season and he has base salaries of $15.3 million for each of the next two years.

Lockett turned in his fourth straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards in 2022. He and DK Metcalf will be joined by first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the receiving corps this year.