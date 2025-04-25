Seahawks select South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori 35th overall in a trade with the Titans

The Titans got their quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday, selecting Cam Ward. Tennessee, though, didn’t end up with the worst record in the NFL just because of quarterback. The Titans need a lot of help.

To that end, the Titans sent the 35th overall pick to the Seahawks in return for picks No. 52 and No. 82 overall.

The Seahawks selected South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori with the third pick of the second round.

He will fit perfectly in the Seahawks defense with his 4.38 speed.

In his three seasons with the Gamecocks, Emmanwori totaled 244 tackles, 17 passes defensed and six interceptions.

The Seahawks used their first-round pick, No. 18 overall, on North Dakota State offensive guard Grey Zabel.