nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Seahawks select South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori 35th overall in a trade with the Titans

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:22 PM

The Titans got their quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday, selecting Cam Ward. Tennessee, though, didn’t end up with the worst record in the NFL just because of quarterback. The Titans need a lot of help.

To that end, the Titans sent the 35th overall pick to the Seahawks in return for picks No. 52 and No. 82 overall.

The Seahawks selected South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori with the third pick of the second round.

He will fit perfectly in the Seahawks defense with his 4.38 speed.

In his three seasons with the Gamecocks, Emmanwori totaled 244 tackles, 17 passes defensed and six interceptions.

The Seahawks used their first-round pick, No. 18 overall, on North Dakota State offensive guard Grey Zabel.