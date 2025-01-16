 Skip navigation
Seahawks set second interview with Klint Kubiak for OC on Friday

  
Published January 16, 2025 11:50 AM

The Seahawks are getting closer to finding their next offensive coordinator.

Per a report from NFL Media, Seattle will have a second, in-person interview with Klint Kubiak on Friday.

Kubiak served as New Orleans’ offensive coordinator in 2024. But with the Saints undergoing a head coaching search, Kubiak has been allowed to seek other opportunities.

Kubiak, 37, was San Francisco’s passing game coordinator in 2023 and Denver’s passing game coordinator and QBs coach in 2022. He was with the Vikings as QBs coach from 2019-2020 and then as offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Browns also interviewed Kubiak for their offensive coordinator vacancy before promoting Tommy Rees to the position earlier this week.