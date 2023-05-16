 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign Austin Faoliu after minicamp tryout

  
Published May 16, 2023 11:58 AM

The Seahawks have added another defensive lineman to their roster.

The team announced the signing of Austin Faoliu on Tuesday. Faoliu tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp and impressed enough to stick around for a while.

Faoliu’s signing comes after the Seahawks added Mario Edwards and Forrest Merrill to the defensive line group over the weekend.

Faoliu played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season. He had 24 tackles and a sack this spring.

The Cowboys signed Faoliu as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and he made two tackles in his lone regular season appearance. If he continues to show well in Seattle, he’ll have a shot of adding to that total later this year.