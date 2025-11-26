 Skip navigation
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Seahawks sign Cam Akers

  
Published November 26, 2025 03:06 PM

Veteran running back Cam Akers has resurfaced in Seattle.

The Seahawks announced Akers’ signing as part of a series of roster moves on Wednesday. Akers appeared in three games for the Vikings earlier this season and has made 56 appearances with the Vikings, Texans and Rams.

They also confirmed that safety Quandre Diggs has signed to the practice squad. Diggs began his NFL career with the Seahawks.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and linebacker Patrick O’Connell have been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Cornerback Darion Kendrick was waived and linebacker Chazz Surratt was placed on injured reserve in corresponding moves. Running back Myles Gaskin and wide receiver Jimmy Holliday were signed to the practice squad along with Diggs while tackle Logan Brown was released.

The Seahawks rounded out the day’s moves by designating defensive end Rylie Mills, a 2025 fifth-round pick, for return from injured reserve.