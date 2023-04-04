Seahawks sign Cody Thompson

Free agent receiver Cody Thompson is returning to the Seahawks after they didn’t offer him a tender as a restricted free agent.

He has signed a contract with the team as an unrestricted free agent, according to the Tuesday personnel notice.

Thompson injured his shoulder in the preseason opener, and the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve.

He played five games in 2021, seeing action on four offensive snaps and 47 on special teams. Thompson has a fumble recovery and a tackle in his career.

He also has spent time with the Bengals and the Chiefs in his career.