Seahawks sign D’Eryk Jackson, Montorie Foster Jr. after minicamp tryout

The Seahawks have added a pair of players to their 90-man roster on Monday.

Seattle announced the club signed linebacker D’Eryk Jackson and receiver Montorie Foster Jr.

Jackson and Foster are undrafted rookies who had successful tryouts at Seattle’s rookie minicamp.

To make room on the roster, Seattle let go of receiver River Cracraft. He had signed with the Seahawks in March after spending the last three seasons with the Dolphins.