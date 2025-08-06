Seahawks sign DL Seth Coleman

Defensive lineman Seth Coleman was waived by the Seahawks earlier this week, but he didn’t have to wait long to get a call back to the team.

The Seahawks announced that they have re-signed Coleman to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Coleman initially signed with the Seahawks in May after going undrafted out of Illinois. He had 183 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries while in college.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that Foster, who was also undrafted this year, suffered a hamstring injury. He had 108 catches for 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns at Michigan State.