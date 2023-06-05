 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign Jacob Sykes, waive Forrest Merrill and C.J. Johnson

  
Published June 5, 2023 01:02 PM
May 30, 2023 12:43 PM
Chris Simms shares why Geno Smith vaulted from No. 33 last season to No. 15 this season in his quarterback rankings after being wowed by his arm strength and movement in the pocket.

The Seahawks made a few changes to their roster ahead of their mandatory minicamp.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Jacob Sykes on Monday. They also announced that they have waived defensive tackle Forrest Merrill and the NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that they’ve waived wide receiver C.J. Johnson.

Sykes signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted in April, but was cut when Seattle signed Merrill in mid-May. He was All-Ivy League at Harvard in 2021 and transferred to UCLA for his final college season. Sykes had 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack for the Bruins.

Merrill played in four games for the Chargers in 2021 and Johnson was signed as an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina.