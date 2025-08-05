 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccostarter_250805.jpg
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
nbc_pft_richardrsonjones_250805.jpg
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleycouncil_250805.jpg
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccostarter_250805.jpg
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
nbc_pft_richardrsonjones_250805.jpg
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleycouncil_250805.jpg
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks sign LS Zach Triner, LB Michael Dowell

  
Published August 5, 2025 07:49 AM

The Seahawks added a second long snapper to their 90-man roster on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Zach Triner. They also signed linebacker Michael Dowell, placed safety A.J. Finley on injured reserve and waived linebacker Seth Coleman.

Triner played six games for the Buccaneer and three games for the Dolphins last season. He spent the previous five seasons in Tampa as well.

Chris Stoll is the other long snapper for the Seahawks, but he’s been dealing with back issues heading into the team’s preseason opener. Stoll has appeared in every game for the Seahawks over the last two seasons.

Dowell spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad last year.