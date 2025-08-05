Seahawks sign LS Zach Triner, LB Michael Dowell

The Seahawks added a second long snapper to their 90-man roster on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Zach Triner. They also signed linebacker Michael Dowell, placed safety A.J. Finley on injured reserve and waived linebacker Seth Coleman.

Triner played six games for the Buccaneer and three games for the Dolphins last season. He spent the previous five seasons in Tampa as well.

Chris Stoll is the other long snapper for the Seahawks, but he’s been dealing with back issues heading into the team’s preseason opener. Stoll has appeared in every game for the Seahawks over the last two seasons.

Dowell spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad last year.