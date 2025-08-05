Seahawks sign RB Anthony Tyus, waive RB Donovan Kaufman

The Seahawks have swapped one young running back for another.

Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has signed running back Anthony Tyus.

Tyus, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio University, briefly spent time with the Lions this offseason. He rushed for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, becoming a second-team All-MAC honoree.

As a corresponding move, the Seahawks waived rookie running back Donovan Kaufman.