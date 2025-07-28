Seahawks sign RB D.K. Kaufman, put RB Kenny McIntosh on IR

The Seahawks have added a new running back to the roster in the wake of Kenny McIntosh’s season-ending injury.

The team announced the signing of D.K. Kaufman on Monday. McIntosh tore his ACL in training camp and has been placed on injured reserve.

Kaufman played safety while at Vanderbilt, Auburn, and N.C. State, but will be switching positions with the Seahawks. Kaufman, who also has experience as a kick returner, tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp.

McIntosh ran 31 times for 172 yards for the Seahawks last season. His injury leaves Kaufman, seventh-round pick Damien Martinez, George Holani, and Jacardia Wright behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.