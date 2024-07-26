 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign S Marquise Blair

  
Published July 26, 2024 02:31 PM

Seattle has brought back a familiar face.

The Seahawks announced on Friday that the club has signed safety Marquise Blair.

Blair was a Seattle second-round pick back in 2019, but his tenure with the club was marred by injury. He played 14 games as a rookie but just eight games over the next two seasons before he was waived in Aug. 2022.

Since that time, he appeared in three games for the Panthers in 2022 before joining Philadelphia’s practice squad. He was released by the Eagles in April 2023 with a non-football injury designation.

In 25 games with three starts, Blair has 50 total tackles with three passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

As a corresponding roster move, the Seahawks have waived safety Jonathan Sutherland.