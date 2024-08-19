Seahawks sign tight ends Michael Ezeike and Devon Garrison

The Seahawks were running short on healthy tight ends, so they added a couple of them to the roster on Monday.

The team announced the signings of Michael Ezeike and Devon Garrison. Linebacker Devin Richardson and cornerback Willie Roberts were waived in corresponding moves.

Ezeike has spent time with the Chargers and in the UFL since going undrafted out of UCLA in 2023. Garrison had tryouts with the Packers and Vikings at their rookie minicamps after going undrafted this spring.

Pharaoh Brown suffered a foot injury last week and Jack Westover hurt his hamstring, which put the wheels in motion for Monday’s moves. Noah Fant, Tyler Mabry, Brady Russell, and AJ Barner are also on the roster.