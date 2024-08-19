 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks sign tight ends Michael Ezeike and Devon Garrison

  
Published August 19, 2024 01:50 PM

The Seahawks were running short on healthy tight ends, so they added a couple of them to the roster on Monday.

The team announced the signings of Michael Ezeike and Devon Garrison. Linebacker Devin Richardson and cornerback Willie Roberts were waived in corresponding moves.

Ezeike has spent time with the Chargers and in the UFL since going undrafted out of UCLA in 2023. Garrison had tryouts with the Packers and Vikings at their rookie minicamps after going undrafted this spring.

Pharaoh Brown suffered a foot injury last week and Jack Westover hurt his hamstring, which put the wheels in motion for Monday’s moves. Noah Fant, Tyler Mabry, Brady Russell, and AJ Barner are also on the roster.